UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Miners and oil companies led Britain’s FTSE 100 62.90 points lower, down 1 percent, at 6,532.43 on Tuesday after strong economic data prompted investors to bet that equity-friendly central bank stimulus would soon be reduced.

* EX-DIVIDENDS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management , Land Securities, London Stock Exchange National Grid , SABMiller and Severn Trent will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 3.88 points off the index.

* INSURERS - British insurers including Legal & General, Prudential , Aviva, Standard Life and the insurance unit of Lloyds plan to invest a combined 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

* BP - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may have been too harsh when it banned BP Plc from lucrative federal contracts as punishment for its 2010 Macondo oil spill, the United Kingdom and prominent business groups said on Tuesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM

CONSORT MEDICAL PLC H1

INTERNATIONAL GREETINGS PLC H1

THE LOCAL SHOPPING REIT PLC FINAL

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC PRELIM

POLAR CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC H1

POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC H1

THE SAGE GROUP PLC PRELIM

SCIENCE IN SPORT PLC H1

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC TRADING

TESCO PLC Q3 TRADE

