UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly higher on Wednesday, with December futures on the index up 0.1 percent at 0730 GMT. Financial bookmakers expected the FTSE to open up 3 to 4 points, or 0.1 percent.

* Miners and oil companies led Britain’s FTSE 100 62.90 points lower, down 1 percent, at 6,532.43 on Tuesday after strong economic data prompted investors to bet that equity-friendly central bank stimulus would soon be reduced.

* TESCO - The world’s third-biggest retailer fell back to an underlying sales decline in its main British market in its third quarter, raising new questions over its recovery strategy.

* SAGE - The supplier of software to small and medium businesses said it was confident it could accelerate its underlying revenue growth to 6 percent in 2015, after posting 4 percent growth in underlying revenue to 1.26 billion pounds ($2.07 billion) for the year to end-September on Wednesday, double the growth rate of 2012.

* INSURERS - British insurers including Legal & General, Prudential , Aviva, Standard Life and the insurance unit of Lloyds plan to invest a combined 25 billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects over the next five years, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

* BP - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may have been too harsh when it banned BP Plc from lucrative federal contracts as punishment for its 2010 Macondo oil spill, the United Kingdom and prominent business groups said on Tuesday.

* EX-DIVIDENDS - Associated British Foods, Aberdeen Asset Management , Land Securities, London Stock Exchange National Grid , SABMiller and Severn Trent will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 3.88 points off the index.

* AMEC - The engineer has been awarded $124 million project management contract by Adma Opco for Umm Lulu, a phase 2 offshore development in the United Arab Emirates.

* NEWRIVER RETAIL - The real estate investment trust acquired a 24 million pound ($39.39 million) shopping centre portfolio at an intial yield of 10.4 percent on Wednesday.

