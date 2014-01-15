FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18-19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Brightening the mood, the World Bank raised its forecast for growth for the first time in three years, signalling the world economy is finally pulling out of a long and sluggish recovery that followed the global financial crisis.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.71 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,766.86 points on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses to steady near two-month highs, after forecast-beating U.S. December retail sales offset some of the concern triggered by last week’s disappointing U.S. jobs report.

* The following companies will trade without the attraction of their latest dividend on Wednesday, knocking 3.39 points off the FTSE 100: Ashtead, Imperial Tobacco and Next.

* AVIVA : The insurance group has toughened oversight of trading activities at its fund management arm after discovering breaches of dealing policy between 2006 and 2012, according to a company filing.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BURBERRY GROUP issues a trading update

TULLOW OIL issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.