UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18-22 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday after the Chinese central bank offered emergency funds to cool money market rates and ease the country’s latest cash crunch.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 7.43 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,836.73 points on Monday, having hit an eight-month high at 6,840 points on Friday.

* In terms of domestic economic data, January CBI trends orders are due at 1100 GMT.

* The International Monetary Fund is set to upgrade its growth forecast for the UK more than any other major economy, according to media reports.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SABMILLER issues a trading update

UNILEVER reports fourth-quarter results

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

