UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 23 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index touched its highest since May 2013 on Tuesday before pulling back in the afternoon to close flat at 6,834.26 points.

AB FOODS : Shares in the firm rose 4.2 percent on Tuesday. The Daily Mail market report attributes the rise to vague rumours that the company is considering floating its Primark discount fashion chain.

* Shares in Compass Group, the world’s biggest catering company, and power producer SSE will go ex-dividend on Wednesday. The effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take as much as 2.08 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations.

* ILO data due at 0930 GMT is expected to show Britain’s unemployment fell to 7.3 percent in November, a new 4-1/2 half year low.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC Q3 TRADE

J D WETHERSPOON PLC Q2 TRADE

WH SMITH PLC TRADING

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
