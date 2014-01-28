UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Jan 28

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is set to open steady on Tuesday, with futures firming 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 113.08 points, or 1.7 percent, lower on Monday at 6,550.66, extending last week’s falls on the back of turmoil in emerging markets and steep slumps in oil and gas firm BG Group and telecoms company Vodafone.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - RBS is taking billions of pounds in extra charges to cover the cost of past misdeeds, sending it deep into the red and resulting in its top executives not receiving any bonuses for the past year.

* TECH FIRMS - Lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a weak revenue forecast by Apple Inc renewed fears about Chinese demand for iPhones and a tepid global market, wiping 8 percent off the company’s stock. London-listed ARM provides chip licenses for Apple.

* FRESNILLO - The Mexican precious metals miner said on Tuesday it hit a 2013 production target for silver, while just missing a revised target for gold, as the company continues to push for a ban on the use of explosives at one of its mines to be lifted.

* BRITISH LAND - The real estate investment trust reports a rise in like-for-like occupancy of 30 basis points to 97.1 percent, with 525,000 square feet of lettings and renewals in the last quarter.

* CARPETRIGHT - Britain’s biggest floor coverings retailer warned on year profit for the second time in under four months after deteriorating trade in the Netherlands dampened an improving performance in the UK.

* CREST NICHOLSON - The housebuilder reports a profit rise of 40 percent, with forward sales rising by 51 percent.

* GALLIFORD TRY - The construction company wins contracts for care and affordable housing worth a combined 55 million pounds ($91.15 million).

* AFREN - The oil & gas firm says it sees double digit production growth over the next five years after 2013 production came in at the upper end of guidance and one of the year’s discoveries in Nigeria was “one of the largest global discoveries of 2013”.

