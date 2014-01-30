FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 19-22 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 28.05 points, at 6,544.28 points on Wednesday, marking its lowest closing level in six weeks due to investors’ concerns about the effect a further reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus would have on emerging markets.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: Pointing to a weak start for China’s economy in 2014, the Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December’s 50.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Late on Wednesday, the Fed said it would trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion, as it stuck to a plan to scale back its stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.

* London copper slipped to a near two-month trough on Thursday, as the prospect of slowing Chinese demand for metals hit sentiment already soured by the Federal Reserve’s reduction of bond buying.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BSKY B H1

DIAGEO H1

KAZAKHMYS Q4 FIGURES

NATIONAL GRID TRADING UPDATE

UTD UTILITIES TRADING UPDATE

