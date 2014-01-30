FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contracts were steady on Thursday, although fresh signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and concerns about the effect a further reduction of U.S. monetary stimulus on emerging markets were set to keep investors on edge.

* The UK blue chip index ended down by 0.4 percent, or 28.05 points, at 6,544.28 points on Wednesday, marking its lowest closing level in six weeks.

* CHINESE ECONOMY: Pointing to a weak start for China’s economy in 2014, the Markit/HSBC final manufacturing PMI for January dipped to 49.5 from December’s 50.5. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction while one above shows expansion.

* U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE: Late on Wednesday, the Fed said it would trim its bond purchases by another $10 billion, as it stuck to a plan to scale back its stimulus despite recent turmoil in emerging markets.

* London copper slipped to a near two-month trough on Thursday, as the prospect of slowing Chinese demand for metals hit sentiment already soured by the Federal Reserve’s reduction of bond buying.

COMPANY NEWS:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday said it would step-up disposals and seek to return a greater share of earnings to investors as it posted fourth quarter profits in line with its downgraded forecast.

BSKY B : BSkyB posted better-than-expected first-half operating profit after the British pay-TV operator sold an increasing number of HD TV services, more on-demand movies and box-sets at Christmas, in part offsetting higher sports rights costs.

DIAGEO : Diageo, the world’s biggest distilled spirits company, reported a 1.8 percent rise in sales for the half-year to December hurt by weakness in China, Thailand and Nigeria.

KAZAKHMYS : The miner reported annual copper output at the top end of its guidance.

LONMIN : Miner Lonmin posted an increase in quarterly refined platinum production on Thursday but said it will have to reassess its guidance for the year due to a mining strike in South Africa which is disrupting production.

NATIONAL GRID /UTD UTILITIES : Both the utility companies said they were trading in line with expectations.

3I : British private equity group 3i said on Thursday it had completed 29 million pounds ($48 million) of exits in the three months to Dec. 31, taking its total proceeds for the year so far to 557 million pounds.

JOHNSON MATTHEY : The speciality chemicals group said its outlook had improved and named Robert Macleod as its new chief executive.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.