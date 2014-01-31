FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,538.45 on Thursday, falling for the seventh time in eight days, and nearing its lowest since mid-December, with concerns about emerging markets taking their toll on sentiment.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BT GROUP : reports third-quarter results

RANK GROUP : posts first-half results

VEDANTA RESOURCES : third-quarter production release

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

