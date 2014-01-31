UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 31

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is set to open slightly lower on Friday, with futures falling 0.1 percent by 0730 GMT ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.83 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,538.45 on Thursday, falling for the seventh time in eight days, and nearing its lowest since mid-December, with concerns about emerging markets taking their toll on sentiment.

* BT : The telecoms company returned to quarterly revenue growth for the first time in four and a half years, driven by record customer demand for superfast broadband and its growing new sports TV service.

* RANK GROUP : The gambling group said its first-half profit fell 23 percent.

* VEDANTA RESOURCES : The miner reported total group revenue for the third quarter of $3,450.4 million.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP : The company appointed Ian Marchant as chairman.

* HOUSEBUILDERS: New-home building in Britain last year hit its highest level since the financial crisis but remains far too low to meet a strong recovery in demand, an industry report showed.

* British consumer confidence surged in January to its highest level since 2007 after falling for three months, a survey showed.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

