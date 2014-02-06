UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 6

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract rose 0.4 percent on Thursday, with the cash market also set to bounce back from a steep two-week sell-off.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,457.89 points on Wednesday, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous five days.

* The meetings of the Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) later on Thursday will also dominate the agenda of many investors.

Bank of England officials are likely to use their meeting to work out how to steer interest rate expectations now their previous plan has been overtaken by Britain’s strong economic recovery, while the ECB faces pressure to tackle deflationary threats to the euro zone.

* VODAFONE : The world’s second largest mobile operator said it was confident its revenue would start to improve due to the take up of faster 4G services, after reporting another sharp fall in quarterly organic service revenue.

* ASTRAZENECA : The British drugmaker expects earnings to continue to fall in 2014 as generic competition to its popular heartburn and ulcer drug Nexium takes a big bite out of U.S. profits from May.

* COMPASS : The catering and services company reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter organic revenue.

* SMITH & NEPHEW : Europe’s largest maker of artificial hips and knees, posted a 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter underlying trading profit, beating market expectations, as demand for its orthopaedic reconstruction products improved.

* INVESTEC : The financial services group posted a 1 percent rise in 9-month operating income.

* EASYJET : The low-cost airline reported a 3.7 percent rise in January passenger numbers.

* SUPERGROUP : The clothing and fashion company posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

* TULLOW OIL : Uganda will sign a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Britain’s Tullow Oil, France’s Total and China’s CNOOC , an Energy Ministry spokesman said, in a vital step towards starting oil production in the country.

* Circassia, a company developing allergy treatments based on a discovery by scientists at Imperial College in London, plans to raise about 175 million pounds ($285 million) of new funds in a stock market debut to bring its cat allergy vaccine to market.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit