UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, Feb 10

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20 to 25 points, or 0.3 percent higher, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures gaining 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 13.40 points higher on Friday at 6,571.68, led by mining companies, which were helped by an upbeat outlook from steelmaker ArcelorMittal.

* UTILITIES - Britain’s Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written to regulators saying profit margins of big energy companies’ gas supply units are too high, and suggesting dominant player British Gas, owned by Centrica, may have to be broken up, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

* VODAFONE - The British telecom company has made a formal bid for ONO which will be studied at the cable firm’s next board meeting on February 11, newspaper Expansion reported on Saturday.

* BARCLAYS - The British bank said it had launched an investigation after the Mail on Sunday reported that the personal details of 27,000 customers had been stolen and sold, raising the prospect of new fines for the bank.

The Sunday Times also reported that Barclays is to slash the size of its investment bank by a fifth as part of its efforts to win back the trust of the Bank of England.

* CATLIN - The mid-cap insurance group announced a 27 percent increase in full year profit, with a 5 percent increase in dividend, adding that it remains optimistic on 2014.

* HYDER CONSULTING - The consulting firm says it expects results for the current financial year to be materially below current market expectations, hit by delays in new contract awards in Australia and project delays in the Middle East.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit