FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 11
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23-24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 19.87 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,591.55 points on Monday, rising for a fourth straight session.

* The first testimony to Congress by Janet Yellen, the new chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, will dominate the market’s attention on Tuesday, with investors likely to want to know how committed she is to winding down the Fed’s monetary stimulus.

While she is not expected to signal any deviation from the “tapering” of equity-friendly asset purchases, she may indicate that the Fed’s forward guidance of low rates needs tweaking, given that the unemployment rate is near the central bank’s target well before the Fed is inclined to raise rates again.

* British retail sales rebounded last month after a weak December to record their strongest annual growth since April 2011, helped in part by a recovery in the country’s property market, a monthly industry survey showed.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BARCLAYS reports full-year results

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.