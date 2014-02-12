UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 12

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 to 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the index are up 0.4 percent at 0730 GMT. The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2 percent, or 81.11 points, at 6,672.66 points on Tuesday, marking the index’s highest closing level since late January.

* The Bank of England will publish its quarterly economic update at 1030 GMT. Governor Mark Carney will try to come up with a more credible commitment to keep interest rates at a record low, after the Bank’s previous guidance was overtaken by a plunge in British unemployment.

* TULLOW OIL - The British explorer said it found oil and gas-condensate at a key well off the coast of Mauritania, in a development it described as opening a new oil play in the West African country.

* RECKITT BENCKISER - The company said it was targeting a net revenue growth of 4 to 5 percent and a flat to moderate operating margin expansion.

* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group is handing out 395 million pounds ($651.12 million) in bonuses for last year, including an award of just under 2 million pounds to its chief executive, Sky News reported, without citing sources.

* China surprised markets with a thumping trade performance in January as import growth hit a six-month high, drawing some scepticism about the data but still allaying fears of a deepening economic malaise.

* Brent crude edged higher toward $109 a barrel on Wednesday after data showed Chinese oil imports hit a record high last month, raising hopes of continued growth in oil demand in the world’s second largest economy.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit