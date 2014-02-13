UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday Feb 13

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening mixed on Thursday, with estimates varying from a 7 point gain to a 18 point or 0.3 percent drop, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.37 points higher on Wednesday at 6,675.03 to reach a three-week closing high, buoyed by miners after top metals consumer China reported robust trade data.

* RIO TINTO - Global miner Rio Tinto reported a 45 percent jump in second-half profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts thanks to sharp cost-cutting, lower capital spending and production growth.

* LLOYDS - State-backed Lloyds Banking Group could take another step towards returning to private hands on Thursday when it unveils 2013 results, having already flagged it will return to profit for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - Standard Chartered is looking to sell its Swiss private bank as part of its plan to get rid of several non-core businesses as it sharpens its focus on Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

* ROLLS ROYCE - Two men were arrested in London on Wednesday as part of an investigation into aerospace and defence group Rolls Royce’s dealings in Asia.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AMEC PLC PRELIM

HELICAL BAR PLC TRADING

IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP PLC TRADING

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC PRELIM

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD Q4

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC FINAL

NORCROS PLC TRADING

RIO TINTO PLC FINAL

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC PRELIM

SABMILLER PLC TRADING

SHIRE PLC FINAL

SVG CAPITAL PLC PRELIM

TATE & LYLE PLC TRADING

