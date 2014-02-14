UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 18 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,659.42 points on Thursday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major is planning to sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, according to reports in the British press.

* BP : A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC FINAL

PENNON GROUP PLC TRADING

SEVERN TRENT PLC Q3 TRADE

THE SCOTTISH AMERICAN INVESTMENT PRELIM

