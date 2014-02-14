FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14
February 14, 2014

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to lower on Friday, with March futures on the index down 0.1 percent at 0729 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.61 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,659.42 points on Thursday.

* Brent crude slid toward $108 a barrel on Friday, on track for a modest weekly decline, as downbeat U.S. economic data outweighed supply disruptions in Libya and Angola. London copper edged up, underpinned by a weaker dollar, but was set to close the week little changed.

* ANGLO AMERICAN : The global miner said on Friday its large Minas Rio project was on track to deliver iron ore by the end of the year, as it posted a forecast-beating increase in 2013 operating profit.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : The oil major is planning to sell three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea, according to reports in the British press.

* BP : A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a shareholder lawsuit against BP over statements the company made in the wake of a 2006 oil spill in Alaska.

* VODAFONE : The telecoms group said on Friday its Indian unit has acquired spectrum licences in 11 telecom circles in India for 1.9 billion pounds($3.16 billion).

* PENNON GROUP : The water and waste firm said it remains on track to meet management expectations.

* SEVERN TRENT : The water company said it plans to raise its dividend for 2013/14 by 6 percent to 80.40 pence.

