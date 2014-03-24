UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday, March 24

(Adds futures, further company news)

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly lower on Monday, with June futures on the index down 0.3 percent at 0735 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 14.73 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,557.17 points on Friday.

* STANDARD LIFE : The British life insurance and pensions group has announced it is in “exclusive and advanced” talks to buy rival Phoenix Group Holdings’ Ignis Asset Management.

* PETROFAC : The oil & gas service provider said on Monday it has been awarded an Engineering and Procurement contract by Petroleum Development Oman to provide services for its Rabab Harweel Integrated Project, located in the south of the Sultanate of Oman.

* TULLOW OIL : The explorer will become the first oil company to disclose its payments to foreign governments with a level of detail demanded by anti-corruption campaigners, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* KENTZ <KENZ.L: The British energy services firm said on Monday it achieved double digit earnings growth, in line with expectations, bucking the trend of rival firms in the sector hit by falling profits as oil companies cut spending.

* REXAM : The company said on Monday it has received a binding offer worth $135 million in cash for the remaining containers & closures division of its healthcare business from Berry Plastics.

* BANKS, CO-OPERATIVE GROUP : Britain’s troubled Co-operative Bank said on Monday it planned to raise around 400 million pounds ($660 million) of additional funds via new shares after finding that its capital position was weaker than initially thought.

* J SAINSBURY : The grocer has won the right to a judicial review in its legal battle against Tesco’s “misleading” Price Promise campaign after failing to convince regulators that it should be banned, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

* RSA : The insurer will this week pull the trigger on its emergency cash call to shareholders as Britain’s biggest commercial insurer sets out the terms of its bumper 775 million pound rights issue, The Times reported on Monday.

* BOVIS HOMES GROUP : The property group said on Monday it has signed contracts for two separate private rental sector (PRS) transactions involving circa 510 homes with a total revenue of approximately 80 million pounds ($131.96 million).

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.6063 British Pounds) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Tricia Wright)