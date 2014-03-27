FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30-33 points, or 0.5 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.41 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,605.30 points on Wednesday. It has been trapped in a range between around 6,400 to 6,800 since late October.

* UK retail sales numbers for February, set for release at 0930 GMT, are expected to show an improvement from January’s sharp 1.5 percent decline.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

COMPASS GROUP issues a trading update

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
