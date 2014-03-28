UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6-9 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.98 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,588.32 points on Thursday, with miners hit by demand fears given persistent concerns about the pace of economic growth in top metals consumer China.

* Mining stocks could recover their poise on Friday, however, following China’s Premier Li Keqiang move to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment.

* It is a quiet day on the corporate earnings calendar, with no blue-chip companies set to report results.

* UK fourth-quarter final GDP, due for release at 0930 GMT, is set to show growth unchanged at 0.7 percent.

* British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest level since around the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a survey from researchers GfK showed.

