UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 28

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index was seen opening higher on Friday, with June futures for the index up 0.2 percent by 0734 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 16.98 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,588.32 points on Thursday, with miners hit by demand fears given persistent concerns about the pace of economic growth in top metals consumer China.

* The sector will likely prove a focus again on Friday following China’s Premier Li Keqiang move to reassure jittery global investors that Beijing was ready to support the cooling economy, saying the government had necessary policies in place and would push ahead with infrastructure investment.

* It is a quiet day on the corporate earnings calendar, with no blue-chip companies set to report results.

* UK fourth-quarter final GDP, due for release at 0930 GMT, is set to show growth unchanged at 0.7 percent.

* British consumer sentiment rose in March to its highest level since around the start of the financial crisis in 2007, a survey from researchers GfK showed.

* BRIT GROUP: Netherlands-based insurer Brit Group is to price its London IPO at 240 pence per share, a source said on Thursday, valuing the company at 960 million pounds ($1.6 billion).

* BP : More oil than previously thought may have leaked into Lake Michigan this week from BP’s Indiana refinery, the company said on Thursday, after two U.S. Senators requested a meeting with the British oil major.

* WM MORRISON : The chief executive of Wm Morrison Supermarkets is to waive his annual bonus after Britain’s No. 4 grocer posted a 13 percent slump in 2013-2014 profit and issued a huge profit warning for the current year.

* AVIVA : Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva, has announced a definitive agreement to sell U.S. equity manager River Road Asset Management to Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.

