UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-22 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 17.21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,598.37 points on Monday, after a see-saw session which saw it trade between 6,583-6,658, leaving it down 2.2 percent for the year on the last day of the first quarter.

* WEIR GROUP : The engineer is said to be in talks to takeover its Finnish rival Metso Oyj in an 8.5 billion pounds ($14.17 billion) deal to expand its industrial pumps and valves market, the Times reported.

* BANKS: Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said it is investigating a number of banks as part of the global probe into alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets, as investigations into the $5.3 trillion-a-day-market escalate.

* UK March Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI data, set for release at 0830 GMT, is set to show a small drop to 56.7 from 56.9, according to a Reuters poll.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)