UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 fell 9.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,649.14 points on Thursday, giving up an earlier 0.2 percent gain, which took it to its highest since March 12.

The session proved volatile, with gains made in the afternoon after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after below-expectations U.S. data ahead of Friday’s key U.S. jobs report.

* Non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, were expected to show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter’s gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that the world’s largest economy was shifting into higher gear.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EASYJET releases traffic figures

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)