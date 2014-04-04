FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-14 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 fell 9.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,649.14 points on Thursday, giving up an earlier 0.2 percent gain, which took it to its highest since March 12.

The session proved volatile, with gains made in the afternoon after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after below-expectations U.S. data ahead of Friday’s key U.S. jobs report.

* Non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, were expected to show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter’s gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that the world’s largest economy was shifting into higher gear.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

EASYJET releases traffic figures

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
