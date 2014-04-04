UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

(Adds futures, company news)

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with June futures for the index up 0.3 percent by 0637 GMT.

* The FTSE 100 fell 9.90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,649.14 points on Thursday, giving up an earlier 0.2 percent gain, which took it to its highest since March 12.

The session proved volatile, with gains made in the afternoon when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi affirmed an easy policy stance evaporating after below-expectations U.S. data ahead of Friday’s key U.S. jobs report.

* Non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, was expected to show U.S. job growth likely accelerated in March as the winter’s gloom started to lift, providing the strongest signal yet that the world’s largest economy was shifting into higher gear.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve must avoid being locked into calendar-based policy commitments and instead ensure its forward guidance is flexible enough to allow it to respond to changing conditions, a top Fed official said in Hong Kong on Friday.

* TESCO : Tesco’s finance director Laurie McIlwee is set to resign as early as next week, days before Britain’s biggest retailer is expected to announce another sharp decline in profitability, the Financial Times reported.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : Lloyds will seek approval to boost the pay of up to 400 of its most senior staff, Sky News reported.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The bank has appointed a new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse where he was co-head of investment banking for Europe the Middle East and Africa.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart’s global head of mergers and acquisitions Andrew Suckling will take a one-year sabbatical less than two years after assuming the role, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays is seeking an investment bank to explore the potential sale of its Spanish business, with Merrill Lynch among the top candidates, Expansion and El Pais reported, citing unnamed market sources.

* WPP : The world’s largest advertising group should be earning 15 percent of its revenue from Latin America in five years, Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said.

* EVRAZ : The steelmaker has sold Evraz Vitkovice Steel for $89 million.

* EASYJET : The budget airline said its passengers are up 4.8 percent to 5,107,676.

* EXPERIAN : A number of U.S. states are jointly investigating a data breach involving a subsidiary of Experian that exposed the social security numbers of some 200 million people to potential criminal activity.

