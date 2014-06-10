UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday June 10

(Adds futures, company news)

EDINBURGH, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures dipping 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index ended 0.2 percent higher at 6,875.00 points, leaving it about 1 percent shy of the record set in late 1999, led by mining companies after signs a global economic recovery was picking up speed.

* TESCO, BANKS - Tesco Bank, the financial services arm of Britain’s biggest retailer, has launched its first personal current or checking account, looking to challenge established lenders and bring shoppers back into its parent’s stores.

* RIO TINTO - Guinea’s main opposition parties withdrew from parliament on Monday and threatened to hold street protests over delays in organising local elections promised in a political deal with the government last year.

Guinea’s iron ore mines are home to some of the world’s biggest untapped reserves and have attracted investments from the world’s biggest mining firms, including Rio Tinto.

* BHP BILLITON - Tug boat engineers at Australia’s top iron ore export port backed plans for possible strike action in a fight for more leave and shorter work hours that could halt a quarter of the world’s iron ore exports.

* ROLLS ROYCE - The engine maker won a deck machinery contract worth nearly 50 million pounds ($83.95 million) with Edison Chouest.

* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group said on Tuesday it intended to float its European logistics division Logista on the Spanish stock market after a review of options for the Madrid-based unit.

* SPIRIT PUB COMPANY - Spirit Pub Company Plc reported a 6 percent rise in comparable net sales at its managed pubs, aided by strong drink and food sales.

* TED BAKER - The clothes retailer reported a 17.9 percent rise in first quarter revenue. Wholesale sales for period were 25.2 percent above same period last year, reflecting good performance from the UK and export business and strong performance from the US wholesale business.

* OXFORD INSTRUMENTS - Technology tools maker Oxford Instruments said full-year adjusted pretax profit rose marginally, after benefits from an increase in orders were partially offset by a strong pound.

