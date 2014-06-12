UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday 12 June

EDINBURGH, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* On Wednesday, the UK blue chip index ended 0.5 percent, or 34.68 points, lower at 6,838.87, pressured by stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend payout and a sharp decline in Rolls-Royce following the cancellation of a major plane order.
* IMPERIAL TOBACCO - The British tobacco firm is evaluating a deal for assets likely to be divested from Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc if the two U.S. tobacco companies proceed with a proposed combination, according to people familiar with the matter.
* INSURERS - Britain’s competition watchdog will announce on Thursday sweeping reforms of the car insurance industry that are designed to reduce costs for motorists, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.
