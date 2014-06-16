UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday June 16

EDINBURGH, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 equity index fell 1 percent to 6,777.85 points on Friday, its lowest close since late April, hit by a rise in sterling after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney hinted that interest rates may rise earlier than the market had been expecting.

* VODAFONE - The UK telecom group will offer 1.49 euros a share to buy out shareholders in Cobra Automotive Technologies, in a deal valuing the Italian auto security systems group at around 145 million euros ($197.42 million).

* BP - A U.S. judge set a May 2015 trial date on Friday for the oil major to face claims in a lawsuit accusing the company of misleading investors about the severity of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston set the May 18, 2015 date nearly a month after granting class certification to the shareholders in the lawsuit

* RIO TINTO - Guinea’s national assembly ratified an investment framework on Saturday to enable the government to raise nearly $20 billion with global miner Rio Tinto and Chinalco for Simandou South, Africa’s largest iron ore and infrastructure project.

* CENTRICA, BG GROUP - Sam Laidlaw, the boss of Centrica, has ruled himself out of the running to take the top job at BG Group, the troubled FTSE 100 energy group, according to Sky News.

* MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - The pub group said on Monday it acquired rival operator Orchid Group for 266 million pounds in cash, in a deal which it expects to lead to a double digit boost to earnings.

* ULTRA ELECTRONICS - The electronics company acquired Lab Impex Systems ltd for a cash consideration of 3.2 million pounds.

* MAJESTIC WINE - The wine retailer announces a marginal rise in full year profit and dividend.

