UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 points higher, or up 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent by 0625 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 12.13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,766.77 points in the previous session.

* The Fed is widely expected to cut another $10 billion from its monthly bond purchases, while investors will be watching for any comments on when the Fed would begin to raise interest rates and its outlook for the economy.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The bank’s ‘turnaround’ unit was not used to make a profit out of small businesses struggling to survive, the head of the division told lawmakers on Tuesday.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - Zoopla Property Group, the property website majority owned by Daily Mail And General Trust, on Wednesday set the price of its initial public offer in the lower half of the range, valuing the group at 919 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

* BARCLAYS - Santander Totta, the Portuguese offshoot of Spain’s Santander, is eyeing the local commercial loan books of Barclays and BBVA, chief executive Antonio Vieira Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.

* BERKELEY - The British housebuilder posted a 40 percent rise in full-year pretax profits, at the top end of its guidance, and said it was on track to deliver further growth in the long-term.

* Brent crude held above $113 per barrel as heavy fighting in Iraq shut the country’s biggest refinery and led to the withdrawal of staff by foreign oil firms, stoking worries about exports from the key oil producer.

* London copper edged to its highest in nearly two weeks, finding support from a pledge by Chinese authorities to support growth as well as a shortfall in immediate supply.

* The FTSE 100 companies trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, include Land Securities, Severn Trent and United Utilities. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off the index.

