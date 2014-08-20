FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20
August 20, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 to 9 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to money laundering.

* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors, as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.

* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

GEM DIAMONDS H1

HIKMA H1

HOCHSCHILD MINING H1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
