FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures contract was flat on Wednesday, with the cash market set for a slightly softer open after ending at a 3-week high in the previous session. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index finished up by 0.6 percent at 6,779.31 points, its highest close since July 29, on Tuesday.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : British banking company Standard Chartered Plc will pay a $300 million penalty and suspend or exit some important businesses after failing to weed out risky transactions that could be linked to money laundering.

* GLENCORE : Commodity trader and miner Glencore said on Wednesday it will launch a share buy-back programme of up to $1 billion as it posted a forecast-beating 8 percent rise in first-half core profit.

* ANTOFAGASTA : Chilean miner Antofagasta named insider Diego Hernandez as its new chief executive to take over the running of the company from Jean-Paul Luksic, who retains his role as chairman but in a non-executive capacity.

* BALFOUR BEATTY /CARILLION : British engineering company Balfour Beatty on Wednesday rejected Carillion’s third merger proposal, saying it failed to address its concerns over risks to the business.

* HIKMA : Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc reported a 44 percent rise in first-half adjusted profit, helped by strong demand for its high-margin injectibles particularly in the United States.

* HOCHSCHILD : Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc reported a 4 percent rise in first-half adjusted core earnings, helped by its aggressive cost-cutting programme and increased output from its assets in Peru and Argentina.

* Shanghai copper dipped towards a major technical support level on Wednesday, with a break likely to trigger selling by momentum-based investors, as the market also eyed forecasts of improving supply.

* Brent crude futures steadied near 14-month lows above $101 a barrel on Wednesday.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.