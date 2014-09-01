FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 1
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen open between 4 points higher and 7 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 13.95 points, at 6,819.75 points on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays is selling its Spanish retail and corporate banking operations to Caixabank, the two companies said on Sunday, as the British bank starts shrinking its struggling European divisions as part of a major overhaul.

* TESCO : One of supermarket Tesco’s largest shareholders, Harris Associates, has sold around two thirds of its stake, saying the retailer lacks a clear strategy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Private equity firms Blackstone and Blue Water Energy said on Sunday they have teamed up to lead an investment of up to $500 million in Siccar Point Energy, a new North Sea-focused oil company.

* COPPER: London copper edged down on Monday, after ending August with its biggest monthly drop since March, as weak factory data from China stoked concerns of stuttering growth in the world’s top metals consumer.

* UK BUSINESSES/EUROPEAN UNION: More than half of UK businesses are in favour of re-negotiating their relationship with the European Union, according to a British Chambers of Commerce survey.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BERKELEY TRADING UPDATE

FALKLAND OIL & GAS H1

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.