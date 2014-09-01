UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 1

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen open between 4 points higher and 7 points lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 13.95 points, at 6,819.75 points on Friday.

* BARCLAYS : Barclays is selling its Spanish retail and corporate banking operations to Caixabank, the two companies said on Sunday, as the British bank starts shrinking its struggling European divisions as part of a major overhaul.

* TESCO : One of supermarket Tesco’s largest shareholders, Harris Associates, has sold around two thirds of its stake, saying the retailer lacks a clear strategy, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Private equity firms Blackstone and Blue Water Energy said on Sunday they have teamed up to lead an investment of up to $500 million in Siccar Point Energy, a new North Sea-focused oil company.

* COPPER: London copper edged down on Monday, after ending August with its biggest monthly drop since March, as weak factory data from China stoked concerns of stuttering growth in the world’s top metals consumer.

* UK BUSINESSES/EUROPEAN UNION: More than half of UK businesses are in favour of re-negotiating their relationship with the European Union, according to a British Chambers of Commerce survey.

