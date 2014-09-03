UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 3

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening on Wednesday between 6 and 9 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Futures for the index were up 0.3 percent at 0631 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.06 percent higher at 6,829.17 points in the previous session after rising up to 6,849.28 points, the highest level since early July.

* Brent crude rose towards $101 a barrel on Wednesday, pulling away from a 16-month low hit in the previous session, supported by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data.

* ASHTEAD - The British industrial equipment hire group raised its full-year guidance after it posted a 33 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profits on strong demand from the United States and Britain.

* ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - The United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office plans to make more arrests in its investigation against bribery allegations at jet-engine maker Rolls-Royce, the agency’s director David Green said in an interview to Bloomberg.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank is considering having its registered office in London rather than Edinburgh should Scots vote for independence, banking industry sources told Reuters.

* HARGREAVES LANSDOWN - The company said its total assets under administration rose 29 percent at 46.9 billion pounds ($77.24 billion), It announced a total dividend of 32 pence per share.

* BP - The oil major asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to fire the court-appointed lawyer tasked with paying out compensation to people affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, saying the lawyer had not disclosed an alleged conflict of interest before taking the job.

* Iron ore prices have fallen to their lowest point in two years as cash-strapped Chinese traders desert the market amid flagging property sales and a growing supply glut.

* London copper drifted on Wednesday in low volume trade, with expectations of fresh supply weighing on prices and dampening investor interest.

