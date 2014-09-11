UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday, Sept 11

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed closed up by 1.11 points at 6,830.11 points on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak.

* RBS, LLOYDS, SSE : Fifty-three percent of Scots intend to vote against splitting away from the United Kingdom in next week’s referendum, a poll showed late on Wednesday.

* An independent Scotland would need big stockpiles of sterling if the country adopted the pound without an agreement with the rest of the United Kingdom, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.

* Momentum behind London’s property boom appears to be fading, according to a survey on Thursday that added to signs that rapid house price growth in Britain is starting to moderate.

* RYANAIR - The budget airline is flying at least six more passengers per flight this year than in 2013, thanks to improvements in customer service and the way it sells tickets, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

