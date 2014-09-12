UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday, Sept 12

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 was seen edging higher at the open on Friday, with September futures on the index up 0.2 percent at 0628 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 30.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,799.62 points on Thursday.

* With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those who said they did not know how they would vote.

* JD WETHERSPOON - The mid-cap pub chain posted a 3 percent rise in full-year profit and said it expected a “reasonable” outcome for the current year after seeing an improvement in like-for-like sales in the first six weeks.

* AVEVA GROUP - The firm said on Friday its expects its first half revenue to be in the range of 84-90 million pounds (282.26 million US dollar).

* FRESNILLO - The miner said on Friday it has signed a binding agreement to acquire Newmont Mining’s 44 percent interest in the Penmont Joint Venture.

* WEIR GROUP - The manufacturing company said it would consider relocating its headquarters in the event of a “yes” vote in the Scotland independence referendum next week, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

