UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday April 20

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-10 points, or 0.2 percent on Friday.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.74 points, or 0.01 percent lower on Thursday at 5,744.55 after a choppy session, with banks leading then fallers after rising yields at a Spanish debt auction and some disappointing U.S. data unnerved investors.

* London copper traded slightly above $8,000 a tonne on Friday, hovering near its previous close, as investors waited for more decisive cues on demands such as whether China loosens monetary policy and the health of the euro zone.

* Brent crude held above $118 per barrel on Friday, with prices headed for their steepest weekly drop in more than three months as fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again dented the demand outlook.

* VODAFONE, C&W WORLDWIDE Vodafone has got four more days to decide whether to bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide after talks failed to result in a deal before Thursday’s deadline, the corporate telecoms provider said.

* BARCLAYS The bank has attempted to head off a shareholder revolt over the 17.7 million pound package awarded to its chief executive, Bob Diamond, by offering to amend the terms of his annual bonus, The Daily Telegraph said.

* BP L> Moscow has ordered that charges be brought against BP’s Russian oil venture, TNK-BP over damages caused by oil spills in Siberia, the Financial Times said.

* Britain’s economy is healthier than upcoming official data is likely to suggest, but the Bank of England may face a challenge convincing the public that this is true, BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Thursday.

* British retail sales numbers for March will be released at 0830 GMT, with a monthly rise of 0.5 percent forecast, after a 0.8 percent fall in February, giving annualised growth of 1.4 percent, up from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

IMI issues a trading update.

ROTORK issues an AGM trading update.

SPECTRIS issues an AGM trading update.

WILLIAM HILL issues a first-quarter trading update.

RECORD issues a trading update.

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES holds its annual general meeting.

SUMMIT CORPORATION holds its annual general meeting.

MEDIWATCH holds its annual general meeting.

