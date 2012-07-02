UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday July 2

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14-17 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after sharp gains in the previous session spurred by bold measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Gains could be limited after tepid Chinese manufacturing data reignited worries over the outlook for the global economy, with the country’s purchasing managers’ index dropping to 50.2 in June from May’s 50.4, signalling that growth in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 78.09 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,571.15 on Friday, led by rallies in risk-sensitive energy, miners, and banking stocks after a European Union summit unexpectedly produced a raft of measures to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

* On the domestic macro front, UK June Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI is scheduled for release at 0828 GMT. The main focus for the week will be on a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, with the central bank poised to flood the market with another 50 billion pounds of cash, according to a Reuters poll.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. June Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at 1258 GMT, with U.S. June ISM and U.S. May construction spending data both out at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HYDROGEN GROUP issues a trading update.

OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP reports full-year results.

OPG POWER VENTURES reports full-year results.

