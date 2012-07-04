UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 4

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 47.09 points higher on Tuesday at 5,687.73, hitting a two-month high and extending its gains into a third session as investors readied for more economic stimulus after surprise action last week at an EU summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Trading is likely to be thin on Wednesday as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

* London copper edged down on Wednesday as investors locked in recent steep gains, waiting for more signs that central banks are prepared to take action to revive a faltering global economy that has dented demand for industrial metals.

* Brent crude slipped but stayed above $100 per barrel as tension over Iran’s nuclear programme fed worries about supply disruption.

* With Wall Street closed, economic data is light but the June UK services PMI is due out at 0828 GMT with a Reuters poll predicting a reading of 52.8, down from 53.3 in May and, while still in expansion territory, expected to reaffirm the slowing trend. That could support the case for policy action from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday.

* UK shop price inflation fell to its lowest rate in two-and-a-half years in June as weak demand pushed retailers to offer deep discounts, the British retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

BARCLAYS : Bob Diamond squares up to critical British lawmakers on Wednesday, a day after quitting as chief executive over the Libor interest rate scandal, potentially dragging the Bank of England, government and rival banks deeper into the affair.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

TULLOW OIL issues a trading update.

CARILLION reports its Q2 trading update.

CSF GROUP posts full-year results.

INTERNATIONAL GREETINGS < INGR.L> unveils full-year results.

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES hosts its AGM.

TOPPS TILES reports on its Q3 trading.

TARSUS GROUP has its AGM.

