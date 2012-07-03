UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday July 3

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-14 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending two sessions of strong gains made on hopes for fresh stimulus measures after surprise action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis from a summit last week. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 69.49 points, or 1.3 percent on Monday at 5,640.64, almost matching Friday’s 1.4 percent leap, led by gains in banks and commodity stocks as investors bet on a likely European Central Bank rate cut on Thursday to stimulate the struggling euro zone, and an extension of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing policy.

* BARCLAYS - Bob Diamond has resigned as the bank’s chief executive with immediate effect, with Marcus Agius to become Barclays full-time chairman and lead the search for a new CEO. [ID: nWLA9654]

* TESCO - The world’s No.3 retailer, is interested in buying a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida , Turkey’s Vatan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

* PERSIMMON - The housebuilder said turnover for the first-half was around 805 million pounds, up 13 percent on the previous year, with the average selling price ahead 7 percent year-on-year at around 171,400 pounds, and it remains confident it will be able to operate successfully in the current market.

* N BROWN - The catalogue retailer said its ladieswear revenue was lower than expected in the 17 weeks to June 30 due to unsettled weather conditions, with gross margin 1 percent lower than anticipated as total group revenue rose 2.5 percent, and like-for-like revenue grew 1.9 percent. The firm also said that Andrew Higginson will replace Lord Alliance as its chairman on September 1.

* TALVIVAARA - The Finnish miner said its 2012 guidance is unlikely to be achieved, with financial result for the second quarter to be impacted by the weak nickel price.

* ANITE - The tech firm reported a 75 percent jump in full-year profit before tax to 28.0 million pounds, on revenue up 31 percent to 122.5 million pounds.

* ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES - The real estate firm unveiled a 5 percent increase in its net asset value per share to 244 pence in the first six months of the current year, with net rental income up 3 percent to 18.3 million pounds, while profit before tax fell to 34.9 million pounds, down from 37.9 million pounds a year earlier.

* SALAMANDER ENERGY - The explorer said its Far East-1 well in Thailand will be plugged and abandoned as a dry hole.

* NAMAKWA DIAMONDS - The miner said it has commenced a process to de-list from the main market and is expected to move to the Alternate Investment Market (AIM).

* AORTECH - The meditech firm said it is to open up or progress discussions with parties who might be interested in acquiring the entire company or certain parts of it.

* KOFAX - The group said an agency of the U.S. government has selected it for a large scale, nationwide capture project , with the value of the contract in the mid-seven figure dollar level.

* Copper surged on Tuesday on hopes of further monetary easing, and after a surprise rise in top metals consumer China’s services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index, which snapped two months of decline to expand at its fastest pace in three months in June.

* The latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed the purchasing managers’ index for the country’s non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.7 from 55.2 in May, the best reading since a 10-month high of 58.0 recorded in March.

* Expectations increased for an imminent bank reserve ratio cut in China after a state-owned paper called for such a move in a front-page editorial, saying that a reduction was needed to boost liquidity and stabilise economic growth.

* Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel on Tuesday as escalating tensions between Iran and the West offset concerns that gloomy manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe will hurt oil demand.

* Britain’s economy remains weak but an upturn in exports to countries outside Europe suggests growth could pick up later this year, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

* Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data for May will be released at 0830 GMT, the same time as June’s Markit/CIPS construction PMI.

* Across the Atlantic, June’s ISM New York will be released at 1345 GMT, with May factory orders and revised durable goods orders due at 1400 GMT.

