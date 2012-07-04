UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday July 4

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - * Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up as much as 8 points, or 0.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 47.09 points higher on Tuesday at 5,687.73, hitting a two-month high and extending its gains into a third session as investors readied for more economic stimulus after surprise action last week at an EU summit to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Trading is likely to be thin on Wednesday as U.S. markets are closed for the Independence Day holiday.

* London copper edged down on Wednesday as investors locked in recent steep gains, waiting for more signs that central banks are prepared to take action to revive a faltering global economy that has dented demand for industrial metals.

* Brent crude slipped but stayed above $100 per barrel as tension over Iran’s nuclear programme fed worries about supply disruption.

* With Wall Street closed, economic data is light but the June UK services PMI is due out at 0828 GMT with a Reuters poll predicting a reading of 52.8, down from 53.3 in May and, while still in expansion territory, expected to reaffirm the slowing trend. That could support the case for policy action from the Bank of England when it meets on Thursday.

* UK shop price inflation fell to its lowest rate in two-and-a-half years in June as weak demand pushed retailers to offer deep discounts, the British retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

BARCLAYS : Bob Diamond squares up to critical British lawmakers on Wednesday, a day after quitting as chief executive over the Libor interest rate scandal, potentially dragging the Bank of England, government and rival banks deeper into the affair.

TULLOW OIL : The oil explorer sees record first-half revenues of $1.15 billion, and net debt at 30 June 2012 approximately $0.7 billion. The company added it is confident on output.

CARILLION : The Integrated support services company said H1 in line, bid pipeline grows to 35 billion pounds and underlying profit and earnings are on track to meet full-year expectations.

TAYLOR WIMPEY : The UK husebuilder said it will report improvements across all key financial metrics at half-year results and despite continued uncertainty the UK housing market has remained stable in first-half.

JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP : The textile services and facilities management Group said trading for the first half is expected to be in line with management’s expectations.

HUNTING : The oil services firm said trading in the first six months of the year has been underpinned by an adequate oil price and it remains well positioned in its global markets with a broad product.

TOPPS TILES : The flooring retailer said like-for-like revenues across the full 13 weeks of the third quarter increased by 2.1 percent an it remains comfortable with market expectations for the year as a whole.

AQUARIUS PLATINUM : The miner said its 2013 budget focused on cash conservation, preservation of reserves and all non-essential capital expenditure will be suspended to suspend all non-essential capex.

GENUS : The animal genetics company said it is on track for the year after strong final months and it expects to report adjusted profit before tax in line with market expectations.

