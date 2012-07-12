UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 12

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 25 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors seen cutting their exposure to riskier assets on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Minutes from last month’s Fed meeting, published late on Wednesday, showed the world’s biggest economy would have to worsen further before the central bank took any more easing steps. A few officials thought further stimulus was justified, but the majority remained unconvinced.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.41 points, or 0.01 percent on Wednesday at 5,664.48, having swung in a 50 point arc during the session, with volume under 65 percent of the 90-day daily average.

* Copper edged down on Thursday, dropping for its fifth session in seven, as uncertainty that the U.S. Federal Reserve would launch more stimulus measures soured market sentiment, with prices in tight ranges on caution ahead of China’s GDP data, to be released on Friday, are expected.

* BARCLAYS - Top shareholders in Barclays fear regulators will rush through the appointment of a new head at the scandal-struck bank, and not take the time to search for an outsider to bring about a root-and-branch culture change.

Barclays is poised to approach regulators for clearance of a plan to appoint Sir Michael Rake as its new chairman, with a view to an announcement within weeks, The Times said.

* HSBC - The global bank plans to “acknowledge and apologise” for failing to spot and deal with money laundering within the bank during a U.S. Senate panel hearing next week, its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver said in an internal memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

*RIO TINTO - The Anglo-Australian miner said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Guy Elliott would retire at the end of next year, and that the company would be creating a new position to oversee the group’s strategy.

Rio Tinto has decided not to participate in a planned iron ore project worth over 1 billion euros in Portugal, but the government remains confident it will find prospectors as other foreign firms remain interested, two sources close to the process told Reuters on Wednesday.

* CUPID : The UK-listed online dating company is rumoured to be attracting the attention of U.S. peer Interactive Corporation, whose subscription based online dating service takes in websites Match.com, uDate.com and Chemistry.com, and which is rumoured to be looking to expand in the UK, with a cash bid of around 290 million pounds or 350 pence a share potentially in the offing, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British companies cut their marketing budgets for the first time in a year in the second quarter, as pessimism about the economy regained the upper hand, an IPA Bellwether survey said on Thursday.

* No important British economic data will be released on Thursday, so investors will eye the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1230 GMT together with June U.S. import and export prices, with June’s U.S. Federal Budget not released until after the London close at 1800 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS issues a third-quarter trading update.

ASHMORE GROUP issues a trading update.

SUPERGROUP posts full-year results.

PREMIER OIL issues a trading update.

CENTAUR MEDIA issues a trading update.

LAVENDON GROUP issues a trading update.

ASOS holds its annual general meeting.

AVEVA GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

TELFORD HOMES holds its annual general meeting.

