UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 19

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session's rally on the back of strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia as the corporate earnings season continues to surprise on the upside.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 56.68 points, or 1,0 percent on Wednesday at 5,685.77, its highest level in nearly two weeks, as hopes of fresh central bank stimulus measures lifted equity markets, although traders said an overall weak economic outlook would limit any future gains.

* Copper held steady on Thursday after better-than-expected housing data from the United States and China, eased concerns over the impact on demand for metals from a slowdown in the global economy.

* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week high as oil supply fears were stoked by a deadly bombing in Syria and an attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria that added to political turbulence in the Middle East.

* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, although investors were less than convinced of its direction given the uncertainty of prospects of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and persistent worries about Europe.

* BP - BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its 50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their intentions earlier in the day.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - South Korea’s anti-trust agency, which is probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered and three local banks as part of the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.

* GENEL ENERGY - The oil and gas producer led by former BP boss Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.

* British football club Manchester United is expected to launch its IPO in New York as early as next week, for pricing in early August, after earlier attempts in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that he cannot see an end to the government’s austerity programme while Britain tackles its huge budget deficit amid deteriorating economic conditions. Cameron indicated that Britain’s programme of spending cuts, initially planned to take five years, could last until 2020.

* British retail sales numbers for June will be released at 0830 GMT, with a month-on-month rise of 0.6 percent forecast, after a 1.4 percent increase in May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent.

* The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are scheduled for 1230 GMT, with June lead indicators, June existing home sales, and July’s Philly Fed Index all due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

LAND SECURITIES holds its annual general meeting.

KINGFISHER issues a first-quarter trading update.

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS issues a trading update.

HALFORDS GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

MOTHERCARE issues a trading update.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL reports full-year results.

JJB SPORTS holds its annual general meeting.

BRITVIC issues a third-quarter trading update.

HILTON FOOD GROUP issues a trading update.

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP unveils first-half results.

ILIKA posts full-year results.

ACAL issues a trading update.

ENERGY TECHNIQUE holds its annual general meeting.

MCKAY SECURITIES holds its annual general meeting.

SHANKS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

