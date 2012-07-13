UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday July 13

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - * Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26-28 points, or 0.5 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with commodity stocks likely to be boosted by China Q2 growth data which met forecasts but fuelled expectations of more moves to stimulate the world’s second largest economy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* China saw growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, bang in line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 56.23 points, or 1.0 percent, at 5,608.25 on Thursday, as growth concerns and fading hopes for near-term U.S. monetary stimulus took their toll on investor sentiment.

* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with June producer prices scheduled for 1230 GMT, and the preliminary reading of the July Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey due at 1355 GMT.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP is close to selling over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group at a steep discount to the previously mooted 1.5 billion-pound price tag, the Financial Times reported.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BRITISH LAND holds a shareholder meeting

ELECTROCOMPONENTS issues an AGM trading update.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)