UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16-18 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering from a weak performance in the previous session after U.S. stocks closed higher on the back of strong corporate results. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 33.34 points, at 5,629.09 points on Tuesday, hit by falls in several heavyweight banks and miners, but is expected to remain technically rangebound in the near term.

* U.S. blue chips rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of U.S. companies that have beaten secon-quarter profit forecasts, and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus measures.

* Rebounding miners could help the market higher supported by stronger metals prices with copper higher on Wednesday in what traders called a technical rebound from a fall of 1.2 percent in the prior session.

* Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures.

* On the macro economic data front, the minutes of the latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting are due to be released at 0830 GMT. These are expected to show there was a vote of 7-2 in favour of increased quantitative easing last month, as opposed to 5-4 against previously, with a unanimous agreement to keep interest rates at historic lows.

* Also due out at 0830 GMT is the UK claiment count for June which is expected to show an increase of 5,000, compared with 8,100 the previous month, which should see the UK unemployment rate remain at 8.2 percent.

* Across the Atlantic, the main macro data focus will be U.S. housing starts for June due out at 1230 GMT, which are expected to show a slight rise on the previous month to 745,000 compared with 708,000 in May, while the latest Fed Beige Book will be released afetr the London close at 1800 GMT.

* BHP BILLITON - The global minerr has posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in the 2013 financial year, despite risks of cooling demand in top customer China.

* HSBC - The global bank has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that is expected to fetch about $400 million for Europe’s biggest bank.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Nigerian regulators have told parliament that Royal Dutch Shell should be fined $5 billion for environmental damaged caused by an oil spill at its offshore Bonga field, one of the biggest in the history of Africa’s largest energy industry.

* IAG - A potential merger between American Airlines and US Airways would strengthen, not harm, its partners British Airways and Iberia, owned by IAG, the European airlines group’s chief said on Tuesday.

* HOMESERVE - The British home repair and insurance group has been approached by private equity buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) for the business, according to the Daily Telegraph.

* The British government said on Wednesday it would stand behind up to 40 billion pounds’ worth of stalled infrastructure projects struggling for funding, the latest attempt to kick start a recession-hit economy without using taxpayers’ money.

* Imperial Tobacco will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.25 points off the index.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

LAND SECURITIES issues a trading update.

FRESNILLO releases its second-quarter production update.

SEVERN TRENT reveals a trading update.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP posts a Q1 update.

FULLER SMITH & TURNER has a trading update.

BOOKER GROUP releases a trading update.

ACCESS INTELLIGENCE releases first-half results.

EBIQUITY releases its full-year results.

MOBILE STREAMS has a trading update.

SAGENTIA GROUP issues first-half results

B P MARSH & PARTNERS hosts its AGM.

