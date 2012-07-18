UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16-18 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering from a weak performance in the previous session after U.S. stocks closed higher on the back of strong corporate results. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent, or 33.34 points, at 5,629.09 points on Tuesday, hit by falls in several heavyweight banks and miners, but is expected to remain technically rangebound in the near term.

* U.S. blue chips rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of U.S. companies that have beaten secon-quarter profit forecasts, and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus measures.

* Rebounding miners could help the market higher supported by stronger metals prices with copper higher on Wednesday in what traders called a technical rebound from a fall of 1.2 percent in the prior session.

* Gold stayed put above $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, after dropping in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed gold bugs by offering no signs of imminent monetary stimulus measures.

* On the macro economic data front, the minutes of the latest Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting are due to be released at 0830 GMT. These are expected to show there was a vote of 7-2 in favour of increased quantitative easing last month, as opposed to 5-4 against previously, with a unanimous agreement to keep interest rates at historic lows.

* Also due out at 0830 GMT is the UK claiment count for June which is expected to show an increase of 5,000, compared with 8,100 the previous month, which should see the UK unemployment rate remain at 8.2 percent.

* Across the Atlantic, the main macro data focus will be U.S. housing starts for June due out at 1230 GMT, which are expected to show a slight rise on the previous month to 745,000 compared with 708,000 in May, while the latest Fed Beige Book will be released afetr the London close at 1800 GMT.

* BHP BILLITON - The global minerr has posted strong growth in iron ore production in the June quarter and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore output by 5 percent in the 2013 financial year, despite risks of cooling demand in top customer China.

* RSA - Th e UK-listed insurer has announce d that the net loss seen p ortfolios from last month`s adverse weather across the g r oup`s UK Household, Motor and Commercial Property is estimated to be around 40 m i l lion pounds. C urrent expectations are that the impact of the continued rainfall experienced to date in July will be around 10 mil l i on pounds.

* FRESNILLO - The precious metals miner said quarterly and half year attributable gold production reached record levels. Quarterly gold production was 127,003 ounces up 15 percent compared to 2Q11 and 4 percent compared to the previous quarter, while silver production increased by 4.9 percent compared to the first-quarter 2012, and it is on track to meet its 2012 silver and gold production targets.

* LAND SECURITIES - The retail property investment firm reported good momentum on lettings across all schemes with 9.3 million pounds of development lettings signed since April 1, 2012 and announced its first interim dividend of the financial year of 7.4 pence per share.

* SEVERN TRENT - The UK water utility said that trading across the group has been in line with its expectations and prior guidance and no new material trading events or transactions have occurred during the period fr om Apr il a to July 17, 2012. For the full year, Severn Trent Services is expected to deliver low single digit revenue growth.

* TULLOW OIL - The oil explorer announced that the Wawa-1 exploration well in the Deepwater Tano licence offshore Ghana has intersected oil and gas-condensate in a Turonian turbidite channel system.

* HOMSERVE - The British home repair and insurance group said it is not in offer talks after the Daily Telegraph reported the firm had b een approached by private equity buyers looking to bid up to 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) for the business. [ ID:nRS93cCvT]

* FULLER, SMITH & TURNER - The pubs management group reported total sales for managed pubs and hotels rose 8 percent between April 1 and July 14.

* HSBC - The global bank has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that is expected to fetch about $400 million for Europe’s biggest bank.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Nigerian regulators have told parliament that Royal Dutch Shell should be fined $5 billion for environmental damaged caused by an oil spill at its offshore Bonga field, one of the biggest in the history of Africa’s largest energy industry.

* IAG - A potential merger between American Airlines and US Airways would strengthen, not harm, its partners British Airways and Iberia, owned by IAG, the European airlines group’s chief said on Tuesday.

* The British government said on Wednesday it would stand behind up to 40 billion pounds’ worth of stalled infrastructure projects struggling for funding, the latest attempt to kick start a recession-hit economy without using taxpayers’ money.

* Imperial Tobacco will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.25 points off the index.

