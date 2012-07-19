UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday July 19

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 10-14 points, or 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the previous session’s rally on the back of strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia as the corporate earnings season continues to surprise on the upside. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 56.68 points, or 1,0 percent on Wednesday at 5,685.77, its highest level in nearly two weeks, as hopes of fresh central bank stimulus measures lifted equity markets, although traders said an overall weak economic outlook would limit any future gains.

* Copper held steady on Thursday after better-than-expected housing data from the United States and China, eased concerns over the impact on demand for metals from a slowdown in the global economy.

* Brent crude held steady above $105 on Thursday, near a seven-week high as oil supply fears were stoked by a deadly bombing in Syria and an attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria that added to political turbulence in the Middle East.

* Gold edged up on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, although investors were less than convinced of its direction given the uncertainty of prospects of further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and persistent worries about Europe.

* BP - BP said on Wednesday it would start negotiations with the Alfa Access-Renova (AAR) consortium of Soviet-born tycoons to buy all or part of its 50 percent share in TNK-BP after they notified the British oil major of their intentions earlier in the day.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - South Korea’s anti-trust agency, which is probing suspected collusion in setting three-month rates, has inspected the offices of the local unit of Standard Chartered and three local banks as part of the investigation, the four banks said on Thursday.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The part-state-owned lender has agreed terms to sell 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group for an initial consideration of 350 million pounds, and up to 400 million pounds in additional payments, concluding a protracted sales process aimed at streamlining its business at the behest of regulators and boosting competition in British high-street banking.

* KINGFISHER - Europe’s biggest home improvement retailer, said underlying sales recovered in its second quarter, showing its resilience in the economic downturn even though heavy rain put British and French shoppers off buying seasonal ranges.

* HALFORDS - The auto parts top bicycles retailer said its chief executive David Wild was stepping down as it posted a sharp fall in quarterly underlying sales after a wet summer hit seasonal demand for cycling and outdoor leisure products such as camping equipment.

* JJB SPORTS - The sporting goods retailer said group like-for-like sales dropped 8.7 percent in the 24 weeks ended July 15, with its cash margin decreased by 16.6 percent, while since the beginning of April the group has experienced a deterioration in trading, sp given the need to accelerate funding to implement its turnaround, it is in talks with its strategic partners.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct posted a strong rise in full year profit boosted by buoyant online sales, which helped it win market share from rivals.

* BRITVIC - The soft drinks firm said its third-quarter performance was materially impacted by very poor weather; and its product recall, with Q3 revenue down 5.1 percent at constant currency, with the group reviewing plans for 2013 and expect a reduction versus previous guidance.

* LIONTRUST - The asset manager saw net inflows of 93 million pounds in the interim period, the eighth successive quarter in which the company has had net inflows, with net inflows of 39 million pounds seen in the current quarter from July 1 to July 17.

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM - The oil explorer said it has increased its volume estimate for the Shaikan discoveryto 12.4 billion barrels from 8 billion barrels previously.

* HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP - The joinery group posts first-half pretax profit of 25.4 million pounds, up from 23.5 million pounds year ago, on revenue of 364.6 million pounds, up from 341.7 million pounds a year ago, and says it cautious about the outlook and will continue to respond to prevailing conditions it encounters.

* WOOD GROUP - The oil services group said Bob Keiller, currently head of its PSN division, will become CEO when current incumbent, Allister Langlands steps up to become chairman on the retirement of Ian Wood.

* RICARDO - The engineer said it expects its profit performance to be at the upper end of analyst expectations, with a strong order book and pipeline, as well as operational delivery strength continuing to give the firm confidence.

* SHANKS GROUP - The firm said it anticipates underlying trading for 2012/13 to be broadly in line with its expectations.

* KCOM GROUP - The telecoms provider confirmed that trading continues to be in line with expectations in a pre-AGM trading update.

* PARAGON GROUP - The specialist lender posts pre-tax profits were 69.5 million pounds for the nine months to June 30.

* ITM POWER The group has raised 5 million pounds before expenses through a placing of 10 million new ordinary shares and it intends to issue a further 7.797 million new ordinary shares via an open offer to shareholders at 50 pence each.

* GENEL ENERGY - The oil and gas producer led by former BP boss Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory Coast, the Times reported on Thursday.

* British football club Manchester United is expected to launch its IPO in New York as early as next week, for pricing in early August, after earlier attempts in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK.

* British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that he cannot see an end to the government’s austerity programme while Britain tackles its huge budget deficit amid deteriorating economic conditions. Cameron indicated that Britain’s programme of spending cuts, initially planned to take five years, could last until 2020.

* British retail sales numbers for June will be released at 0830 GMT, with a month-on-month rise of 0.6 percent forecast, after a 1.4 percent increase in May, giving unchanged annualised growth of 2.4 percent.

* The latest U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers are scheduled for 1230 GMT, with June lead indicators, June existing home sales, and July’s Philly Fed Index all due at 1400 GMT.

