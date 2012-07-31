UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-5 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,693.63 on Monday, just holding below the 5,700 level breached intraday for the first time in 10 days, though volume was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Appetite for risk has been fueled by hopes central banks could launch fresh measures this week to stem the global economic slowdown.

* Copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States and Europe would introduce fresh easing measures this week, while traders were cautious ahead of China factory data that could offer new trading cues.

* British consumers’ gloomy mood failed to improve in July, despite a string of government measures aimed at boosting the economy by making it easier for businesses and households to borrow, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on Tuesday.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Tuesday.

* There’s a plethora of data out in the U.S. including personal income and real consumption data due out at 1230 GMT, which is the Federal Reserve’s first measure of inflation, with personal income expected to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month.

Chicago PMI data is scheduled for release at 1345 GMT with the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest forecast to have slowed in July from June, although remaining in expansion territory.

Due out at 1400 GMT is July U.S. consumer confidence, which is expected to have fallen slightly month-on-month although still in expansion with a figure of 61.5 forecasts compared with 62.0 in June.

* Most traders though will be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its starts its latest meeting on two-day Tuesday, with an announcement on its latest monetary policy decision due after the London close on Wednesday, as many are hoping the U.S. policymakers will opt for some form of monetary stimulus to boost flagging growth.

European Central Bank and Bank of England interest rate decisions are both due on Thursday.

* XSTRATA - The global miner will boost copper production in Australia by 140,000 tonnes over the next five years from a new mine, which will also yield more than a half-million tonnes of iron ore, the company said on Tuesday.

* MOUCHEL - Executives at the infrastructure and business services group were last night locked in last-ditch talks with bankers in a desperate bid to stave off administration, the Daily Mail reports.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BP reveals second-quarter figures.

WEIR GROUP post first-half results.

VEDANTA RESOURCES updates on first-quarter output.

FRESNILLO posts first-half results.

GKN reveals first-half results.

TULLETT PREBON reports first-half results.

WOLFSON MICROELECTRONICS issues second-quarter update.

INCHCAPE issues first-half results.

ROTORK reveals first-half results.

DRAX GROUP reveals first-half results.

DIGNITY releases first-half results.

DEVRO issues first-half results.

ALLOCATE SOFTWARE releases full-year results.

BRAMMER unveils first-half resyults.

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES reports first-half results.

CRESTON has a trading update.

ELEMENTIS reports first-half results.

FUTURE has trading update.

GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP unveils full-year results.

HAMPSON INDUSTRIES reports full-year results.

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES unveils first-half results.

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134