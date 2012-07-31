UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-5 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 index closed up 66.42 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,693.63 on Monday, just holding below the 5,700 level breached intraday for the first time in 10 days, though volume was modest at 69 percent of the 90-day daily average.

Appetite for risk has been fueled by hopes central banks could launch fresh measures this week to stem the global economic slowdown.

* BP - The British oil company took a $5 billion charge in its second quarter results - more than a typical three months worth of profits - in what was mainly a write down of the value of assets, tipping BP into a loss for the quarter of $1.385 billion on a replacement cost basis.

* VEDANTA - The miner said first-quarter integrated silver production was 70 percent higher at 2.6 million ounces and integrated lead production was 79 percent higher at 29,000 tonnes, but EBITDA was 27 percent lower at $252 million.

* FESNILLO - The precious metals miner said it was on track to meet its full-year production targets and saw the average realised silver price fall, while gold was up, as it posted an 8.9 percent drop in first-half gross profit. EPS also decreased by 25 percent.

* XSTRATA - The global miner will boost copper production in Australia by 140,000 tonnes over the next five years from a new mine, which will also yield more than a half-million tonnes of iron ore, the company said on Tuesday.

* WEIR GROUP - The engineer reported a 27 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 226 million pounds on revenues up 29 percent. The firm also raised its interim dividend by 11 percent to 8 pence per share and sai d it see s full year pretax profit between 440-460 million pounds.

* GKN - The e ngineering group reported a 33 percent increase in first-half pretax profit on revenues up 2 percent and said driveline is expected to show good year-on-year improvement, although the r a te of growth will slow slightly.

* BRITISH LAND - The real estate investment trust has purchased a 50 percent stake in Eden Walk Shopping Centre in Kingston-upon-Thames, South West London.

* T ULLETT PREBON - The broker said revenue for the year to date was flat at 455.1 million pounds, while p rofit fell 7 percent to 73.7 million pounds with ch i ef ex e cutive Terry Smith citing “challenging” conditions.

* WOLFSON MICRO - The c hipmaker said it expects to return to underlying profitability in the second-half a nd it is c omfortable with full-year consensus e stimates, after the company posted an im provem ent in u nderlying operating losses in the second-quarter of $1.3 million.

* INCHCAPE - The multinational car dealer said H1 pretax profit rose 5.8 percent to 134.2 million pounds as revenue rose 6.1 percent, and s aid it expected the group to deliver a robust performance in 2012.

* ROTORK - The engineer reported higher profit s in the first-half, up 22.8 percent to 61.7 million pounds, and hiked its dividend 13.1 percent to 16.4 pence per share.

* MOUCHEL - Executives at the infrastructure and business services group were last night locked in last-ditch talks with bankers in a desperate bid to stave off administration, the Daily Mail reports.

* Copper edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations the United States and Europe would introduce fresh easing measures this week, while traders were cautious ahead of China factory data that could offer new trading cues.

* British consumers’ gloomy mood failed to improve in July, despite a string of government measures aimed at boosting the economy by making it easier for businesses and households to borrow, a survey from researchers GfK NOP showed on Tuesday.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Tuesday.

* There’s a plethora of data out in the U.S. including personal income and real consumption data due out at 1230 GMT, which is the Federal Reserve’s first measure of inflation, with personal income expected to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month.

Chicago PMI data is scheduled for release at 1345 GMT with the pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest forecast to have slowed in July from June, although remaining in expansion territory.

Due out at 1400 GMT is July U.S. consumer confidence, which is expected to have fallen slightly month-on-month although still in expansion with a figure of 61.5 forecasts compared with 62.0 in June.

* Most traders though will be focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its starts its latest meeting on two-day Tuesday, with an announcement on its latest monetary policy decision due after the London close on Wednesday, as many are hoping the U.S. policymakers will opt for some form of monetary stimulus to boost flagging growth.

European Central Bank and Bank of England interest rate decisions are both due on Thursday.

