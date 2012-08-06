UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 6

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - * Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 2 points lower, or down 0.05 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.98 points, or 2.2 percent, at 5,787.28 points on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped markets recover their appetite for risk.
* Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro touched a one-month peak against the dollar on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis sharpened investor appetite for risk.
* The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency.
* Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.
* In Britain, BRC retail sales and Halifax house prices data are due to be published.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell is pulling some of its funds out of European banks over fears stirred by the euro zone’s mounting debt crisis, The Times reported on Monday.
* JJB : The Daily Telegraph reported that JJB Sports’ leading shareholders could force through a major restructuring of the retailer after losing patience with management over the company’s poor performance.
* A four-year investigation into possible manipulation of the silver market looks likely to be dropped by U.S. regulators, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
AER LINGUS Irish airline posts traffic figures
EASYJET Budget airline reports traffic figures
MORGAN SINDALL H1 results
SHARE H1 figures
SPEYMILL Holds AGM
TELECITY H1 results
