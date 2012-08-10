UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday Aug 10

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-20 points, or 0.4 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating from four-month highs with miners expected to fall back following following poor trade data from China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Figures showed China’s exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations for an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew only 4.7 percent, against predictions for a 7.2 percent gain.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 5.59 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday at 5,851.51 a fresh four-month closing peak in choppy, thin trading supported by strength in banking stocks led a further rebound in Standard Chartered, although chart support for further gains in the near term looked weak.

* GKN - The British engineer said on Friday it would invest over 12 million pounds ($18.8 million) to increase capacity at its Birmingham and Telford facilities in central England to support its role as a supplier to automotive brands. [ID:nL6E8J9GY9

* British wholesale inflation numbers for July will be released at 0930 GMT, with PPI input see rising 1.5 percent month-on-month, after a 2.2 percent drop the previous month, and PPI output seen up 0.1 percent for the month, after a 0.4 percent decline in June.

* Across the Atlantic, July’s Federal Budget will be published after the London close at 1800 GMT, with July U.S. import and export prices to be released at 1230 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL reports first-half results.

ESSAR ENERGY issues a trading update.

FLYBE GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

STANLEY GIBBONS delivers first-half results.

SVG CAPITAL posts first-half results.

UK COAL unveils first-half results.

