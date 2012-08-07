UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday Aug 7

* Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3 to 6 points, or 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 21.49 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,808.77 on Monday, hitting its highest closing level since May, on the back of Friday’s robust U.S. jobs report and hopes that Spain will request a bailout triggering European Central Bank action to further relieve the euro zone debt crisis.

* On the macro front, UK June industrial and manufacturing output figures are due at 0830 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, U.S. June consumer credit data is scheduled for release at 1900 GMT.

* TESCO - the world’s No. 3 retailer, launched an interactive virtual grocery store at Britain’s Gatwick Airport on Tuesday to help holidaymakers shop for their return using their smartphones.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP reports first-half results.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP posts first-half results.

PREMIER FOODS reports first-half results.

BBA AVIATION reports first-half results.

BELLWAY issues a trading update.

T CLARKE reports first-half results.

GRESHAM COMPUTING posts first-half results.

GREGGS reports first-half results.

MEGGITT posts first-half results.

MONDI reports first-half results.

MONKS INV TRUST holds its annual general meeting.

NEW EUROPE PROPERTY INV reports first-half results.

ZOTEFOAMS reports first-half results.

